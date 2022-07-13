Tory leader race: Stephen Farry says Rishi Sunak is ‘the least worst option... though even he plays Protocol games’

Rishi Sunak + Stephen Farry

Mr Farry said this was because the former Chancellor had “pushed back” against the Bill going through Parliament which will override core elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The North Down MP told Radio Ulster today: “I would like to see an entirely new government in place. I wouldn’t support any of the candidates. The least worst of the eight, in terms of their approach, is probably Rishi Sunak as I understand he has pushed back a few times privately in relation to some of the antics of the government over the Protocol.”

He added: “But even he has played a few games over the Protocol in recent months. Often who may run as the more extreme candidate will moderate over time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it is known that as Chancellor Mr Sunak expressed reservations about the legislation aimed at changing the Protocol, the News Letter understands that all the frontrunners in the contest are not prepared to oppose the Bill now going through the House of Commons.

Westminster sources said today that whoever becomes Tory leader and Prime Minister will “have to watch their back” from the European Research Group, the cohort of Brexiteer MPs who are strongly in favour of the Bill.

They are estimated to number around 130 MPs and their influence will colour the calculations of any Tory leader in terms of dealing with the Protocol and the EU.

More from the News Letter: