‘Transformation’ of public sector essential to future of Executive’s finances says Finance Minister
Marking six months in office, Dr Caoimhe Archibald said that the Executive projects to raise an additional £80 million this year.
She said that public services are in critical need of investment and reform.
Writing in the Irish News , Dr Archibald said: "In April, we agreed the 2024/25 Budget - a challenging but balanced budget.
"It isn't the budget we would have wanted to set, with demand for funding outstripping supply many times over but it demonstrates our determination to deliver.
"Public services across many sectors are in critical need of investment and reform to ensure the quality and efficiency of service that citizens quite rightly expect.
"Transformation is essential if the Executive is to put its finances on a sustainable footing.
"The restoration package provides £47 million each year, over a five year period for Public Sector Transformation.
"This funding will in no way tackle the magnitude of the issues at hand. But we are committed to using this funding as effectively as possible."
Dr Archibald said that all departments have "significant financial challenges", which she said are putting public services under huge pressure.