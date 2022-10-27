Deborah Erskine made her comments after a Westminster committee expressed concerns that the current Troubles legacy bill is “unlikely to comply with human rights law”.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill sets out the future approach for addressing the legacy of the Troubles and dealing with legacy cases.

It would establish a new Independent Commission of Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) with responsibility for reviewing all outstanding Troubles-related cases involving fatalities, as well as granting immunity from prosecution for individuals who meet certain conditions.

The aftermath of a Belfast city centre IRA bomb attack in 1988 that claimed the lives of two UDR soldiers

Criminal prosecutions, inquests and civil claims would all be subject to prohibitions or restrictions.

The bill has been heavily criticised by the major political parties and many victims’ groups, however, it is supported by a number of military veterans’ groups who claim that former terrorists are already benefitting from a de facto amnesty from prosecution.

On Wednesday, the Joint Committee on Human Rights acknowledged that the new legislation “seeks to address a complex situation with no easy solutions” and that it aims to aid reconciliation, the committee urged the government to “reconsider its approach” by putting forward a solution compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Ms Armstrong, who represents the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, said: “Justice is fundamental to reconciliation. Where there was wrongdoing people should be held accountable. ‘Drawing a line under the past’ sounds plausible but literally means allowing people away with murder and fails to recognise the hurting victims, the empty chairs and the sacrifices of our forebearers.

“Whilst Sinn Fein want to rewrite the past and forget about the Troubles, I want to ensure that people who left thousands dead and tens of thousands injured are never able to stop looking over their shoulder for the wheels of justice.”

Ms Armstrong added: “Ninety percent of all deaths in the Troubles were deliberately caused by paramilitaries who set out with the intention of planting bombs and murdering innocent people. There must be no rewriting of the past and there must not blank cheques for victim makers.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the “damning report” from the committee “should result in the plans being scrapped,” as it will allow “killers on both sides of the conflict to escape justice”.

The Foyle MP added: “Rishi Sunak has an opportunity to bin this legislation now, but if the Prime Minister turns down the chance to act in good faith we will continue fighting against this bill to ensure that every victim retains the right to pursue truth and justice.

