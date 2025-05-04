TUV condemns 'disrespect' for God Save the King at Irish Cup final from Cliftonville fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The TUV has condemned the “disrespect” shown to the National Anthem during the Irish Cup final.

​Before the game kicked off, Cliftonville fans whistled and booed as ‘God Save the King’ was played.

Red flares also blazed, sending smoke across Windsor Park.

TUV vice-chairman, councillor Allister Kyle, said: “Congratulations to Dungannon Swifts FC on winning the Clearer Water Irish Cup for the first time in their history.

Flares burning at Windsor Park during the National Anthem

“However, it is disappointing that the start of the match was marred by Cliftonville FC fans who endeavoured to drown out the National Anthem with boos and chants.

“Respect costs nothing and I have no doubt those same people who tell unionists that they will be welcome in a ‘New Ireland’ failed to show any respect today.”

He added: “With my Tyrone roots in mind, I’d like to give a massive well done to the Swifts who have had an outstanding season.

“Best wishes especially to manager Rodney McAree and his father, Dungannon stalwart Joe. I’m sure there will be some celebrations in Dungannon.”

In 2013, the anthem was dropped from the Irish Cup final between Cliftonville and Glentoran.

This happened again in 2009 before the final between Cliftonville and rivals Crusaders.

In 2018, when Cliftonville reached the Irish Cup final (then against Coleraine), the club made a request to ditch the anthem. This was refused.