TUV leader Jim Allister welcomes poll that puts him ahead of DUP but says defeating the Northern Ireland protocol is top priority

Jim Allister, Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey at court in Belfast for anti protocol case, which failed at its first hurdle and might be going to the Supreme Court. The DUP and UUP are also supporting the legal challenge. Pacemaker

Mr Allister, who is leader of Traditional Unionist Voice, was speaking in the aftermath of Lucid Talk findings that give him 14% of the vote, a shade ahead of the party he left in 2007 on 13%.

The North Antrim MLA said: “Of course the surge in TUV support, suggested in the latest poll, is very gratifying, but now is the time to stay focussed on the unionist fight back in hand.”

In further comments on the research, which was carried out for the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Allister added: “The poll confirms many voters are ahead of some parties in recognising the real dangers of Northern Ireland Protocol, with DUP’s continuing implementation of the protocol through DAERA rightly costing it votes.”

Mr Allister continued: “It is only when unionism shows unalterable opposition to the iniquitous protocol, which as an elementary step requires an end to implementation, will those who imposed this Union-dismantling instrument be forced to act.

“Otherwise mere tinkering will remain all that is on offer.”

Mr Allister said: “Saving the Union through defeat of the protocol is the imperative and needs to become the top priority of every unionist MP, MLA, councillor, activist and voter. Nothing is more important. There can be no sacred cows in this battle!”

Mr Allister QC has been at the heart of a legal challenge to the protocol, which lost its first stage at the high court in Belfast. Also supporting the case are the leaders of the DUP and UUP, and other pro unionist figures, Baroness Hoey, Lord Trimble and the former MEP Ben Habib.

In anti protocol rally in Enniskillen last week, Mr Allister took aim at Edwin Poots, for constructing the Irish Sea border as agriculture minister.

“In Edwin Poots’ pitiful justification lies a searching question for unionism. Poots, the border builder, says he must do so because the law requires him as a minister to do so. Deconstruct that claim and you discover that according to this DUP minister the price of Stormont is implementing the protocol!”

