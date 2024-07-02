TUV says Unionism has been failed by its MPs, saying 'things cannot go on like this'

TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell speaking at the party's conference in Kells earlier this year.

The record of the DUP’s eight MPs in Westminster let unionism down in an “almost unimaginable” way, according to the deputy leader of the TUV.

Ron McDowell accused the DUP of being “asleep at the wheel” when Protocol legislation passed without the normal cross-community consent mechanism – and said that the most controversial majoritarian vote in the history of Stormont is on its way in autumn.

Mr McDowell is referring to an Assembly vote on the continuation of the Protocol/Windsor Framework.

“One of the most important debates and votes of the last Parliament, if not the most important debate and vote, related to the removal, at the EU’s request, of the requirement for Cross Community Consent in relation to Stormont decision making in November 2020”, he said.

“The proposal to come before Stormont that constitutes the greatest existential threat to unionism since 1999, and indeed at any time since 1921”, Mr McDowell said.

“Had the EU not interfered in the government of Northern Ireland and pressed the UK Government to suspend this key pillar of the Good Friday Agreement, Stormont wouldn’t have collapsed between 2022 and 2024”, he added.

The TUV man said the removal of this key protection came to Parliament none of the DUP MPs called a vote on the matter, and accused them of giving the impression that unionists were not opposed.

He also said “the DUP did not prioritise the restoration of Cross Community Consent as a basic minimum for their Safeguarding the Union deal. Instead, they settled for a requirement that effectively cemented in its removal”.

Mr McDowell said “the DUP no longer has the competence to represent unionism in Parliament. Things cannot go on like this a moment longer. The time for handing the batten on to the TUV has arrived”.

The DUP Director of Elections Gordon Lyons said: “It’s interesting that on eve of poll the TUV is manufacturing nonsensical attacks on the DUP rather than challenging non-unionists”.

He said the DUP’s focus “is on winning for Unionism and securing the maximum number of pro-union seats in Westminster.