Jim Allister formally hands over his North Antrim seat at Stormont to the party's former Mid and East Antrim councillor Timothy Gaston.

The TUV’s Mid and East Antrim councillor Timothy Gaston has replaced leader Jim Allister on Stormont’s blue benches – with a pledge that he will continue his predecessor’s work on challenging “squander” and “rollover unionism”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Allister said that his successor had a “long and effective apprenticeship” and had been the “scourge of squander and the scourge of mismanagement” in council – and would do the same in Stormont.

Mr Gaston said he was humbled to be chosen by the party to undertake the role and said he would bring the enthusiasm he had shown in Mid and East Antrim council to the Stormont benches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is much scrutiny to be had. TUV hasn’t shied away from that in the past”, the new North Antrim MLA said.

“I look forward to continuing the hard work that he [Jim Allister] has done. Both hard work in constituency level and also in the chamber to hold people to account. That’s where I see my role, and I certainly will not be found wanting in asking the hard questions”, Mr Gaston added.

He said there would be much more of the same in “challenging those that squander, challenging those that have let down unionism” – saying that he had a record of challenging “rollover unionism”.

Jim Allister said that it was for others to judge his legacy at Stormont, but said he would “like to be judged on the basis that I brought honesty and integrity to politics at Stormont. That I shone a strong light into the dark corners of Stormont. That I exposed that which needed to be exposed and that at the same time I strongly represented the interests and needs of my constituents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gaston is from Ballymena and has managed Jim Allister’s office in the town, as well as being the party treasurer.

He has represented the TUV on council for more than 10 years and served as deputy mayor of the borough.