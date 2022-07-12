Twelfth of July: Independent Orange Order chief James Anderson tells unionist parties not to trust British government

James Anderson said the BBC's decision to scrap live coverage of the Twelfth was another example of the corporation's bias

Imperial Grand Master James Anderson told the Independent Orange demonstration in Ballymoney that he hopes he never sees Boris Johnson “again on our shores” due to his central role in bringing in the protocol.

In his message to the unionist political leadership, Mr Anderson said: “Do not trust the British government on anything, make sure any agreements made are watertight and leave no wriggle room for them to twist their promises, stand fast against them in anything that doesn’t suit us here in Northern Ireland.”

On the Tory leadership battle, Mr Anderson said: “Our hope is that the Conservative Party will elect someone who is honourable, trustworthy and respectful for our wee country, we will pray for them as they seek to find someone like that, whom our politicians can do business with.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also launched a blistering attack on the BBC over the corporation’s decision neither to broadcast live the NI Centenary celebrations nor this year’s Twelfth.

“I join with many who have voiced their anger at the pathetic coverage of this historic event by the BBC and UTV. We pay a licence to the BBC but I’m not sure what for.

“And now, to add insult to injury, they’ve scrapped live coverage of the Twelfth. There really is no excuse for this but it’s another example of BBC bias. They always seem to have plenty of time for live and recorded GAA events, but then that’s no surprise as it fits in with the nationalist agenda,” he said.

Mr Anderson singled out the ex-Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis for criticism over his Troubles legacy proposals and legislation.

He said Mr Lewis and the Cabinet had allowed “murderers to escape free from trial, yep you heard me, let them off Scot free”.

The Independent Orange Order chief called for the legislation on abortion in Westminster to “stop now and let the Assembly decide on the matter”.