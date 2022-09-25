‘Tyrone Volunteers’ posters an insult to IRA victims: Keith Buchanan
A DUP MLA in Mid Ulster has condemned the erection of ‘Tyrone Volunteers Day’ posters across the country as “showing zero sensitivity” to Provisional IRA victims.
Keith Buchanan described the event as an effort to “immortalise terrorist killers as heroes”.
The republican commemoration, for Hugh Heron and John Patrick Mullan who were shot dead by the army in Ardboe in 1972, is due to take place on October 15.
Mr Buchanan said: “To erect posters for this event in Pomeroy, where the PIRA systematically targeted Protestants under the Jim Lynagh/Paddy McKearney strategy is heartless and offensive to those families who still mourn their loved one’s death.
“The PIRA in Tyrone... is single-handedly responsible for the deaths of more Tyrone people than any other organisation. Scores of people of all faiths and none are in their graves today because the East Tyrone brigade either murdered them”.
Mr Buchanan added: “This is all another effort by Sinn Fein and Michelle O’Neill to rewrite history. An effort to immortalise terrorist killers as heroes.”