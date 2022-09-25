‘Tyrone Volunteers’ posters an insult to IRA victims: Keith Buchanan

Keith Buchanan described the event as an effort to “immortalise terrorist killers as heroes”.

The republican commemoration, for Hugh Heron and John Patrick Mullan who were shot dead by the army in Ardboe in 1972, is due to take place on October 15.

Mr Buchanan said: “To erect posters for this event in Pomeroy, where the PIRA systematically targeted Protestants under the Jim Lynagh/Paddy McKearney strategy is heartless and offensive to those families who still mourn their loved one’s death.

A poster advertising the 'Tyrone Volunteers Day' event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The PIRA in Tyrone... is single-handedly responsible for the deaths of more Tyrone people than any other organisation. Scores of people of all faiths and none are in their graves today because the East Tyrone brigade either murdered them”.