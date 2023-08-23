Ronnie Finlay, a 32-year-old father-of-three was just finishing work at the Adria factory in Strabane when the IRA struck. He was also a UDR Corporal.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s 40 years ago since he was taken from us," Elizabeth said. "Ronnie was just a young man, he was 32-year-old. I was left to raise our baby and two young children at home and that was very tough in those days.

“Ronnie was leaving his civilian job at the former Adria factory in Strabane when a motorbike pulled up, the Provisional IRA shot him 10 times and then just sped off, it was like a killing that the mafia would do.

A patch designed in memory of Ronnie has been included on a memorial quilt created by the South East Fermanagh Foundation.

“My family and I visit Ronnie’s grave all the time and we talk to him when we do. He’s never not been a part of us, he remains an integral part of our lives.

“I can recall vividly the day Ronnie died, I had his dinner ready and he was a bit late. I was keeping it warm under the grill. I stepped outside and saw a police car racing past before a friend arrived.

“My friend said to me, ‘are you alright?’ and I replied, ‘yes, why?’ and she then said ‘have you the TV on?’ and I said ‘no’. Then she said ‘you better sit down, I’ve something to tell you'. I collapsed when I heard, it is a pain that I will never forget.

“Ronnie was a great man and he gave his life for his country. The terrorists who did it were cowards, their work was murder, his work was bringing home a hard-earned wage from the factory and providing for his family.”

She is being comforted on the anniversary, she said, by clergy and his former UDR CGC holding an act of remembrance at his graveside in Newtownstewart.

Kenny Donaldson is director of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), which supports the family from its Newtownstewart base.