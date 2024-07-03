Voting

Voters in Northern Ireland are urged to get ready for Thursday’s elections.

And the Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in Northern Ireland to make sure they are ready for the UK general election taking place tomorrow, Thursday 4 July.

Voters will elect representatives across 18 constituencies in Northern Ireland.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 4 July and you must remember to bring a correct form of photographic ID with you.

Don’t worry if your ID has expired, as you will still be able to use it if it looks like you.

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said: "It is vital all voters in Northern Ireland have all the information they need to make sure their voice is heard at the UK general election on Thursday 4 July.

"Before heading to the polling station, check to make sure that you have the ID you need to vote.

"It needs to be an original version, copies and pictures won’t be accepted.

"If you don’t remember your ID when you arrive at a polling station, you can return with it later in the day.

"Anyone in a queue at 10pm will be able to cast their vote.

“Remember at UK general elections you should place only a single X beside the candidate of your choice. If you put any other mark on your ballot paper it may not be counted."

The full list of accepted ID can be found on the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland website.

What ID do I need to bring to vote?