UK government in talks with Dublin over digital ID 'Brit card' scheme

The UK Government is "in discussion" with the Irish Government over a proposed digital ID scheme.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced last week that the new ID system would be introduced by 2029, and would be mandatory for people working in the UK.

The scheme, dubbed the "Brit-card", has been universally opposed by political parties in Northern Ireland , with DUP leader Gavin Robinson describing it as the "wrong approach", while Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill said it was "ludicrous".

It is expected to be subject to consultation and may require legislation.

Hilary Benn MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, addresses Labour Conference at ACC Liverpool on September 30, 2025 in Liverpool (photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the proposed scheme was the "way of the future" and said London was working with Dublin to make it operable in Northern Ireland in terms of people who crossed the border to work.

"People in Northern Ireland at the moment already have to provide documentation if they are seeking a new job," he told the BBC.

"At the moment, it could be a British passport, an Irish passport, it could be a settled status if they're EU citizens, it could be a biometric residence permit.

"This is the way of the future, I think everybody recognises... it's going to make it easier for people to access services.

"There'll be a consultation, and we will ensure that the Good Friday Agreement is upheld in letter and spirit, and the Common Travel Area because, of course, I understand that people in Northern Ireland under the Good Friday Agreement, can identify as British or Irish or both."

Mr Benn added: "We will need to talk to the Irish Government. We've already started those discussions about how we're going to operate this in practice.

"We will find a way of making this work but it is the future and it will also help to combat illegal migration.