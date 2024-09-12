Ulster Unionist peer questions why Finucane family have received 'preferential treatment'

Ulster Unionist Party peer Lord Dennis Rogan has queried 'preferential treatment' given to the Pat Finucane murder.

​Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan has asked why the Government has “given preferential treatment to the Finucane family” over the many others in Northern Ireland who have also lost loved ones to terrorist atrocities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in the House of Lords on Thursday, Lord Rogan said: “In an article published today, John Finucane – the son of Pat Finucane – writes: ‘Everyone on our island who has been affected by horrific past events are entitled to full truth and justice’. I wholeheartedly agree”.

He said the family have now secured an inquiry “on their own terms” – but “countless other families who have lost loved ones to terrorism in Northern Ireland will never receive such preferential treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Finucane family have previously rejected a public inquiry under the 2005 Inquiries Act, which the probe announced this week will be conducted under. It is unclear what – if any – assurances they have received to have changed their position.

Lord Rogan asked Government whip Baroness Anderson of Stock-on-Trent to “please explain to these families why the lives of their fathers, mothers, sons and daughters mean less to this Government than the life of Pat Finucane? Further, John Finucane calls for ‘everyone on our island’ to be given ‘full truth and justice.’

“As such, will you update the House on what discussions your ministerial colleagues are having with their counterparts in Dublin with a view to the Irish Government cooperating fully with the public inquiry into the Omagh bomb, which claimed the lives of so many from both sides of the border?”

Baroness Anderson said the government “will ensure that they have access to justice and the information they need to ensure a level of personal peace and closure.” She told Lord Rogan: “We will review every case as and when it comes in front of the Secretary of State, and if you would like to discuss anything specific with me, I look forward to meeting with you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad