Ulster Unionists will ‘ensure that history not rewritten’ under new legacy proposals - Burrows

UUP MLA Jon Burrows.

​Preventing the rewriting of the history of the Troubles will be one of the guiding principles of the Ulster Unionist Party’s response to the government’s latest legacy proposals, an MLA has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The plans were unveiled jointly by the UK and Irish governments on Friday, as the Legacy Act is scrapped and replaced with a new framework – which is closer to the 2014 Stormont House Agreement, which was never implemented.

It will see the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) reformed to become a Legacy Commission, which will investigate Troubles deaths. A separate body will be created to deal with information recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, UUP MLA Jon Burrows said his party would give the proposals “serious and solemn reflection” – but would adopt a number of “guiding principles”.

He said the party’s approach would be “informed mostly by victims” – as too often during the peace process, the “needs of perpetrators have come first and those of victims have come second. Blind eyes were turned to violence for the greater good, if you define the ‘greater good’ as ignoring violence”.

The North Antrim MLA said: “Secondly, we will make sure that there is fair treatment for the vast majority of servicemen and police officers who put on a uniform and went out to serve our country with courage and distinction.

“Before any proposals have our support, we will ensure that they recognise fairness for our veterans and police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thirdly, we will ensure that history cannot be rewritten. It is the strategic intent of some people, including some in this place, to rewrite history. We will make sure that that does not happen.

“Fourthly, we will uphold the rule of law and justice in our country”.