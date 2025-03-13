Unionist politicians welcome 'unparalleled access' to US President Trump at St Patrick's Day event

Deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly meeting with President Trump at Capitol Hill, Washington DC on Wednesday. Sinn Fein and Alliance boycotted St Patrick's events in the US over the Trump administration’s stance on Gaza. Picture: Press Eye

Emma Little Pengelly has said the annual St Patrick’s Day event in Washington gave unionist politicians “unparalleled” access to world leaders including Donald Trump – an event only attended by DUP politicians amid a boycott by Executive colleagues in Sinn Fein and Alliance.

The deputy First Minister said her attendance at the St Patrick’s Day event in Washington was necessary – warning of potential consequences for Northern Ireland if a trade war “goes wrong”.

The war in Ukraine and Northern Ireland’s trading and cultural relationships with the United States were discussed during the engagement between President Trump and the DUP politician.

Mrs Little Pengelly said it was important that crucial economic issues facing the province were discussed – and that First Minister Michelle O’Neill “should have been here”.

Sinn Fein boycotted the annual White House event, citing the US President’s approach to the conflict between Israel and the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

No Alliance politicians attended either. Party leader and justice minister Naomi Long said she would “make no pretence of respecting” Donald Trump and that her party was “taking a stand”.

Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt did attend the White House, but missed an opportunity to meet a delayed President Trump as he had a prior engagement at a hospital in the Georgetown area of Washington DC.

Northern Ireland’s position in an escalating US trade dispute with the EU has been causing concern for local businesses and politicians. The province is in the EU single market for goods, and would have to impose certain EU tariffs on US imports.

Emma Little Pengelly said she had used the trip to raise the issue to raise the issue on Capitol Hill and with the new UK ambassador to the US, Lord Mandelson.

Speaking to PA outside the US Capitol, she added: “For me, this trip has very much been about showing up, standing up and speaking up for Northern Ireland. I do believe that it is right to be here to do that because this is an important time, and there are consequences for Northern Ireland, of course, if this goes wrong.”

Asked about Mr Trump saying he was unaware some Northern Ireland parties are undertaking a boycott of the Washington trip, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “It’s a matter for Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Fein.”

She added: “I think it’s incredibly important for me to be here. We get unparalleled levels of access.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Mrs Little Pengelly said they “had a very good discussion with President Trump”.

“We talked about our shared desire to see peace in Ukraine, but of course we moved on to talking about Northern Ireland, those long-standing and close ties that we've had with the USA for some considerable time, how do we build on that moving forward”, the deputy first minister said.

She told the BBC: “I am absolutely comfortable with my decision to come here and, as I've said, to turn up, to speak up and to make sure that I am championing Northern Ireland at every opportunity.

“That's my role, I believe that's what the people of Northern Ireland expect of me”, the DUP politician said.

When asked about the boycott by the other Executive parties, President Trump told reporters: “I haven't heard that, I really haven't heard that”.

Mr Trump also met the Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons – as well as the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Edwin Poots at the event at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

President Trump also hailed “the long and unique friendship between Americans and the Irish” after being gifted a bowl of shamrock by Ireland’s prime minister Micheal Martin.

The shamrock-gifting ceremony is the centrepiece of the Irish Government’s major overseas diplomatic push in the run-up to St Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Mr Trump said: “I love the Irish. I’ve had great, great friends over the years, and I love the Irish – special people – and I’ve been to Ireland many times.” However, he also raised the “massive” trade imbalance between the two countries and said Ireland is “of course” taking advantage of the US.