Unionists bite back at Alliance minister Andrew Muir after he dubs UUP a 'lost cause' and condemns 'Trump-like' DUP

The DUP and UUP have hit back at Executive colleague Andrew Muir of the Alliance Party, after he launched attacks on both unionist parties.

Ulster Unionist deputy leader Robbie Butler said Mr Muir, the minister for agriculture, the environment, and rural affairs, had “lost the run of himself” with his remarks, while DUP man Stephen Dunne accused him of being “ridiculous”.

Mr Muir had, in an interview with the BBC, described relations at the Stormont Executive as a “battle a day”, and said “these institutions are as unstable as the day they were before restoration, and all it takes is one crisis to then push us over the edge in terms of collapse”.

Stormont farming minister Andrew Muir has hit out at other parties in the Northern Ireland Executive (Rebecca Black/PA Wire)

He went on to add: “In recent months I have been really disheartened by the approach of the DUP.

"It’s been not focused in terms of a positive vision for Northern Ireland but just picking out wedge issues, very much from the playbook of Nigel Farage and Donald Trump, and the UUP to be honest are now much more of a lost cause; the idea of them being a moderate voice for unionism is not the case.”

Lagan Valley MLA Mr Butler wondered if “the failure of the Alliance Party Executive ministers” means the party is now on a “shift back” to “talking Unionism and Unionists down”.

“Unionism continues to do the heavy lifting in the Executive, while others prefer to protest rather than deliver,” he said.

"The Ulster Unionist Party remains focused on making Northern Ireland work – fixing our health service, reducing waiting lists, and ensuring patients get the care they deserve.

“We are standing up for our farming community, our police and prison officers, and delivering on our commitments to tackle poverty, build prosperity, and protect the environment.

"We won’t be side-tracked by tittle-tattle debate.

“As for the agriculture minister, he’s evidently lost the run of himself.

"What’s his positive vision for our agri-food sector? Ask any farmer across Northern Ireland and you’ll get a simple answer: nothing.”

North Down MLA Stephen Dunne meanwhile said: “Instead of inventing ridiculous accusations about other parties, Andrew Muir would be better served reflecting on his own record, particularly in rural communities.

"He should speak to farmers left fearful for their future because of his reckless proposals.

“Standing up for our agri-food sector isn’t a ‘wedge issue’ for the DUP, but it is a commitment that we will stand against radical proposals driven by a net zero ideology rather than the backbone of rural Northern Ireland.

"We make no apology either for protecting women and single-sex spaces, or highlighting the impact of illegal immigration on housing and public services.