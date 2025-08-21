United Nation's International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism: Victims of global terrorism find mutual understanding at Lisburn event

In Lisburn today were (left to right) Darryn Frost, survivor of the London Bridge terror attack who restrained a terrorist, Inigo Pascual Ramos, son of an ETA terror victim, Juliette Scauso, daughter of a fire officer killed in 9/11, and Louie Johnston whose father David alongside colleague John Graham were the last two RUC officers to be murdered, in 1997 Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Victims of terrorism from across the world have found mutual understanding in each other during an event in Co Antrim.

People travelled from across the UK, the US and Spain to attend the gathering in Lisburn on the United Nation's International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

Juliette Scauso was four-and-a-half when her father Dennis, a firefighter, was killed in the line of duty after a terror attack on the World Trade Centre in New York on September 11, 2001.

She said the stories of the other victims resonated with her.

“There's little explanation required. Of course you end up telling each other about your own personal journey, but there is a shared understanding that few words are required for,” she said.

“I definitely resonated with the stories of the other victims here. It's a reminder that there are other people and other places in the world that are still struggling the same way that I do when the grief rears its ugly head again.

“I am not living a unique experience, which is sad, but that's the reality.”

Ms Scauso said that even 25 years on, the 9/11 victims are still in the midst of legal action, and fighting for compensation as well as other issues. She also spoke about the challenges of being bereaved in a very high-profile event, as well as their grave for their father being the official memorial.

"Around 40% of the victims of 9/11 were never recovered, my father is one of those," she said.

"Our grave is the memorial. It's a beautiful memorial and it's a nice tribute, but it's a tourist attraction.

“I have been there many a time and see strangers taking selfies. It's not a place where you feel closure or the ability to grieve privately."

Ms Scauso and Darryn Frost, originally from South Africa, who survived the London Bridge terror attack in 2019 and apprehended a perpetrator, both stressed the importance of education to try and prevent future attacks.

He also stressed the importance of keeping alive the memories of those who have died.

"In 2019, I was unfortunate to find myself in the midst of a terror attack on London Bridge, inside Fishmongers Hall, and myself and a few other responders intervened, and I stopped an assailant and h eld him down until police took him off me," he said.

"What has been very interesting is to hear and recognise how the wounds are still within Northern Ireland – there is still a lot of suffering, there is still a lot of pain, there are still a lot of people who haven't had the opportunity to see justice for the pain that they have experienced.

“But there is a common theme of victims and resilience and coming together to try and prevent these atrocities in the future.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims’ group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) which organised the event, said they believe it is the first time the day has been formally marked in Northern Ireland or across the UK.

“This a UN-led initiative and as a recent member group of the UN Votan, Victims of Terrorism Association Network, SEFF feels it very important that this day be acknowledged,” he said.