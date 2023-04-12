News you can trust since 1737
US President Joe Biden hails Ulster-Scots forefathers who helped found America during Northern Ireland visit

During his speech in Northern Ireland today US President Joe Biden hailed the Ulster-Scots people who helped to found America.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 12th Apr 2023, 19:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 19:50 BST

The Irish-American president, who has been labelled by some as pro-Republican, anti-Unionist and anti-British, said that people across America were “deeply invested” in Northern Ireland’s success.

Mr Biden, who had earlier met with PM Rishi Sunak, told a packed Ulster University: “This is real … the pride in those Ulster-Scots immigrants, those Ulster-Scots immigrants who helped found and build my country, they run very deep.

“Men born in Ulster are among those who signed the Declaration of Independence in the United States pledging their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honour for freedom’s cause.

President Joe Biden is pictured taking a 'selfie' with invited guests at Ulster University on April 12, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden is pictured taking a 'selfie' with invited guests at Ulster University on April 12, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
"The man who printed the revolutionary document was John Dunlap. He hailed from County Tyrone.”

He spoke of countless Ulster-Scots who “established new lives of opportunity across the Atlantic” by planting farms, founding communities and starting businesses remarking that they "never forgot their connection to this island”.

His comments about the Ulster-Scots were welcomed by DUP leader who described Mr Biden’s 22-minute speech as “measured”.

However Sir Jeffrey said that Mr Biden’s has not altered the political dynamic in Northern Ireland.

He said made clear his party would only be returning to devolution if the UK Government took further steps to address DUP concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

