​​The DUP and SDLP have agreed that the outcome of the US Presidential election is important to Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson says the eyes of the world are fixed on the US, which underscores the importance of the outcome of the election.

"Regardless of who becomes the 47th President, what matters locally is fostering a positive relationship that benefits Northern Ireland,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"​Boycotts by some and insults by others directed at previous Presidents have done little to advance our interests in the White House. We should focus instead on how we can work with the incoming administration to promote economic opportunities. Moreover, with seventeen American Presidents widely recognised as having Ulster-Scots ancestry, we must continue to build upon the strong cultural ties between us.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the eyes of the world are fixed on the US, which underscores the importance of the outcome of the election.

"For this reason, our DUP Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, spent time in the United States only last month, promoting various opportunities for collaboration between Northern Ireland and the US. This is work we will continue.

“I wish the new President well, and I trust they will be granted the wisdom and grace to lead during what is a challenging time not only for America but also for the world.”

SDLP leader of the Opposition in Stormont, Matthew O’Toole, agreed that the outcome matters to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For those of us who think the US, when led properly and in the right context, can provide positive leadership, the past year or more has been extraordinarily difficult," he said.

Matthew O'Toole, SDLP's leader of the opposition at Stormont, says the outcome of the US election is important for Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

What has "amounted to genocide" in Gaza has happened with "the tacit engagement" of the current US administration, he said.

However he added that "at its best, any US administration can play a hugely positive role in the world" noting that the NI Assembly would not exist without positive input by successive US administrations – even as recently as with Joe Biden’s visit last year.