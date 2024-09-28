UUP conference: Nesbitt hits out at 'deliberate misinformation' on proposed NI public health bill
The proposed law is an attempt to ensure that government has powers to deal not only with a future pandemic – but contamination from biological, chemical and radiological sources, and to bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the United Kingdom.
It is currently being consulted on, and will need to be scrutinised by Stormont’s health committee and voted on by the Assembly. The health department has argued that the consultation is “supposed to stimulate public debate” – which it has. One aspect which has caused controversy is a proposal – out for consultation – on mandatory vaccinations. It is highly unlikely this would be supported, and Mr Nesbitt has said he would not support it.
However, critics have jumped on it. DUP health spokesperson Diane Dodds has written to Mr Nesbitt saying it would be in the interests of all for him to bring forward a new consultation paper. Her letter highlights what she calls the “vagueness and imprecision” in language used within the document. Her colleague Paul Frew has accused the department of trying to make “draconian measures” used during the covid pandemic “permanent”.
Addressing critics during his conference speech on Saturday, Mr Nesbitt said any legislation needs to cover infection and other sources. He said any draft legislation which emerges from the consultation will go through the Northern Ireland Assembly's normal scrutiny processes
“There is misunderstanding about the consultation. I fear there is also deliberate misinformation. Some think it becomes law the day the consultation closes. But of course any Bill will be shaped by the consultation responses and then face the full force of Assembly scrutiny and potential amendment and approval.
“Then there’s the question of why I would put in proposals I do not agree with. To my mind, that would be to deny the public the opportunity to define where they want to draw the line between protecting the population’s health and defending civil liberties and human rights”, the health minister told party supporters.
