Liz Truss said she would make the “difficult but necessary” choices to get economic growth, and promised to steer the country through the “tempest” and “get Britain moving” in her address to the Conservative Party conference, where she was also heckled by Greenpeace activists.

But she failed to give any indication as to whether benefits payments would be increased to match the soaring cost of living - a commitment made by the government under her predecessor as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson - amid growing pressure from within her own party to do so.

The Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, has also been ambiguous on whether the new administration will follow through on the commitment made under Mr Johnson to uplift benefits.

Speaking to the News Letter, UUP MLA Andy Allen described the issue as a "yes or no" question and urged the government to say "yes".

"The previous government, under the previous Prime Minister, was the Government that received a mandate from the public and I believe the commitment that had previously been given should be honoured," he said.

"It's disappointing that we're not seeing that come forward. It's disappointing that more surety is not being given to those on the lowest incomes.

"This needs to be part of a wider package of putting more money into peoples' pockets. The cost of living has spiralled. The costs are double, triple and even quadruple in some cases what they were a few years ago. I was expecting the Prime Minister [in her speech] to be setting out their plan to put more money into peoples' pockets - and that includes uplifting benefits in line with inflation."

He continued: "The cost of living has moved to the cost of surviving. People need more money for food, they need more money for heat. It's not acceptable that in 2022 food banks are becoming the norm right across society. Charities are having to fill the void that government are not delivering in.

"It's a previous commitment. The PM needs to be clear, and her senior cabinet members - yes or no. It should be yes, but people need to know. They need to be clear."

Liz Truss’ speech in Birmingham followed a bruising conference after just a month in the job, including a U-turn over a totemic tax policy and dissent within her Cabinet.

Despite the decision to ditch plans to scrap the 45p top rate of tax, Ms Truss insisted “we must stay the course” in pursuit of her three priorities: “Growth, growth and growth.”

Financial markets appeared to react poorly. The pound wiped out its gains from earlier in the day, falling in value against the US dollar, following the speech.