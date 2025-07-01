UUP struggling to find new Chief Whip - as Andy Allen quits party discipline role at Stormont

UUP MLA and Royal Irish veteran Andy Allen has quit as Chief Whip of the Ulster Unionist Party.

​Andy Allen has quit his role as Ulster Unionist Party chief whip – leaving the party with no obvious successor in the key role, and MLAs reluctant to take on the post, the News Letter understands.

​The resignation of the East Belfast MLA, and apparent difficulties in finding a replacement, is the latest in a series of difficulties within the party behind the scenes. A number of MLAs have turned down the opportunity to succeed him, a senior source said.

The running of the party has been hit by a series of problems in recent years, having lost a string of experienced backroom staff who dealt with policy and media.

After the resignation of previous leader Doug Beattie last summer, there had been fears of open warfare between various factions within the party – often driven by personality issues rather than policy .

That did not transpire, but there is some frustration within the party about the perceived absence of current leader Mike Nesbitt from the political fray – with critics privately arguing that most of his energies are going into his role as Northern Ireland’s health minister, rather than party matters.

There have also been tensions between MLAs and some of the party’s local associations over who sets policy. The arcane party structures have also resulted in tensions over governance.

Even the role of the chief whip was in dispute, with some in the MLA team believing the remit extends to the entire party – but some of the associations believing it only covers the Stormont team.

There have also been difficulties in recruiting a new media chief after Bill Manwaring – who took the post on a temporary basis – stepped down earlier this year. He replaced John Moore, who had run the party’s press operation for a number of years.

Andy Allen has held the position of chief whip for the party in the past – as has current deputy leader Robbie Butler. Earlier this year, he secured gold, silver and bronze for the United Kingdom team at the Invictus Games in Vancouver.