Varadkar: Protocol has boosted all-island economy – and that shows it is working

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar speaks to the media during a visit to InterTradeIreland’s offices in Newry, Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday September 2, 2021.

Ireland’s deputy premier said that while there are still issues to be ironed out in the post-Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland’s economic performance shows it has been “a success”.

“In relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol, I think it’s one thing that we should see as being very clear now, after about a year of the protocol being in place, is that it’s working,” he said.

“It was designed to make sure that there was no hard border between North and South and there isn’t.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was designed to protect our place in the single market and it has.

“And as was there in the original agreement with Prime Minister May, it is designed to protect the all-island economy, and that’s thriving.

“Trade north-south and south-north has increased dramatically, between 50 and 90%, depending on which way you count it.

“According to the UK Office of National Statistics, the Northern Ireland economy has outperformed the rest of the UK.”

Meanwhile, SF regional leader Michelle O’Neill declared that yesterday’s court judgment against the DUP is “an embarrassing indictment” of the party’s “continued juvenile antics in the Executive”.

She added: “Respect and support for the rule of law and the proper functioning of government in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement is paramount to the operation of our democratic institutions.”

More from this reporter:

Click here: Man shot dead in west Belfast understood to have recently beaten charges of blackmail and threats to kill

Click here: Leading loyalist warns government it may well be playing with fire over Protocol

Click here: Grief and gratitude as family of Debbie Crothers praise work of volunteers who found her body

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.