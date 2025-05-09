VE Day 80: Thousands turn out to VE Day commemorations across Northern Ireland
Some 12,000 people turned out on the Shankill Road in Belfast where a specially designed arch was unveiled in memory of fallen soldiers.
In Banbridge up 15,000 people attended an Orange Order parade while in Coleraine hundreds of people turned out to visit a nostalgic military village.
The events marked the peak of a moving week of commemorative events across Northern Ireland, the UK and Europe, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day).
Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany finally surrendered on May 8 1945 after half a decade of invading other European powers and propagating racial hatred that led to genocide, the Holocaust and 80 million deaths.
In his VE Day address at London’s Horse Guards Parade on Thursday evening, King Charles described the allied victory as “a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when countries stand together in the face of tyranny”.
On the Shankill Road in Belfast a special Ulster Military Memorial Arch in memory of fallen soldiers was unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay O Boyle, accompanied by Afghanistan veteran Andy Allen MBE MLA. Mr Victor Clarke, a 101-year-old WW2 RAF from east Belfast, cut the ribbon.
Among the figures it commemorates are James Joseph Magennis from the Falls Road, who won the Victoria Cross in WII, army medic Cpl Channing Day from Comber, who died in Afghanistan in 2012, as well as legendary WWII SAS leader, Col Blair 'Paddy' Mayne, also from Co Down.
Gary Lenaghan, a member of the arch organising committee, said 12,000 people turned out for the VE Day parade beforehand, with up to 900 veterans taking part.
Those parading included veterans, ex-service associations, cadets, faith based youth groups, Somme Associations, a number of members of local reenactment groups and local loyal order representatives.
Afterwards a 300-head band concert was held in the Spectrum Centre, with a Freedom Beacon being lit at 9:30pm – as were hundreds across the rest of the UK.
"It was an outstanding event and atmosphere," he said. "There were veterans from all three services plus some serving soldiers who were on leave.”
In Banbridge, up to 15,000 spectators turned out to see 3000 members of the Orange Order from Counties Armagh and Down parade, accompanied by 30 bands.
"It was a really special occasion, a sight to behold," said District Master Stuart Magill. "People flock to Banbridge for parades due to the special acoustics of ‘The Cut’ and also because you can watch parades from four different vantage points.”
Wreaths were laid at the war memorial at 8:30pm after which a Freedom Beacon was lit. Orange Order chief Executive Iain Carlisle was one of those who took part.
"The parade was an important opportunity for the Orange family to come together and show that 80 years on, the service and sacrifice of the generation who fought against Nazi Germany and its allies is not forgotten,” he said.
“The presence of 100-year-old Captain John Gough (Irish Guards) who served in the Normandy campaign, was especially poignant.”
The Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council held its flagship VE Day event on Thursday, in Coleraine.
Hundreds of people flocked to see war-time military vehicles and a themed tea dance, while children were given souvenir mugs. The Leading Ladies provided nostalgic war-time music, while historical talks took place on Queen Street.
Events culminated in a beacon lighting at 9:30pm by Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Alison Millar.
Council officials interviewed local WWII veterans Norman Irwin from Coleraine, 106, and 101-year-old Margaret Robertson who lives in Eglinton. Margaret said: “I was a flight mechanic, and everyone was fired up to do the best for your country”.
Some further VE Day events are a major Orange parade in Ballymena tonight, another in Newtownards tomorrow and a family festival in Annahoe District, Ballygawley, also tomorrow.