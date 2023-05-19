News you can trust since 1737
WATCH: Antrim & Newtownabbey: Is this the shortest acceptance speech so far?

A successful UUP council candidate has marked his election with an acceptance speech which many an award-winner may do well to emulate.

By Adam Kula
Published 19th May 2023, 18:58 BST- 1 min read

Sometimes such addresses can last minutes.

But 23-year-old UU politics graduate Stewart Wilson opted for brevity, with a 39-word, nine second ‘thank you’ after winning a seat in the Dunsilly district of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“As you can see from the way I’m dressed,” said the casually-attired councillor, “I didn’t expect this today.

Stewart WilsonStewart Wilson
"But all I have to say is: hard work pays off, and don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do something.

"Thank you very much.”

