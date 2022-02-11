WATCH: Bid to intimidate ‘orange scum’ out of mixed housing estate fails

That is the picture painted by the Department for Communities, as the News Letter takes a look at a major project aimed at de-segregating part of NI’s housing.

The scheme has been quietly growing behind the scenes, attractiving very little attention.

What the News Letter has learned is that over one-tenth of all new social housing has a Catholic/Protestant minumum quota system.

A tricolour flying outside Felden

One of the better-known projects in this shared housing scheme is Felden.

Built several years back on the border between Newtownabbey and north Belfast, it is surrounded by the republican Longlands and Bawnmore niehgbourhoods.

And as soon as construction began, so did the intimidation.

Anti-Protestant graffiti at Felden

Graffiti appeared stating there must be “no Prods in Felden”, that “orange scum” would not welcome, and bearing the letters KAH (kill all huns).

The entrance to the development is regularly arrayed with tricolours at Easter, and in 2021 an INLA funeral was staged in the middle of the development.

Similarly, 2017 saw attempts by loyalists to intimidate Catholics out of the Global Crescent area in east Belfast, with paramilitary flags erected and threats issued to householders.

Nevertheless, the Department for Communities has now told the News Letter that both developments still meet the criteria of being shared neighbourhoods, with no more than 70% of households coming from one specific community – meaning, in short, that the efforts to claim turf by intimidation have failed in both instances.

