Portaferry RNLI crew receive awards for saving the lives of two kayakers during storm
Helm on the call out, Dave Fisher and crew Russell McGovern, George Toma and Darren Coles launched the inshore lifeboat on Monday 7 November 2022.
At the time the conditions were cloudy with good visibility, with a strong force six south westerly wind and moderate
sea state.
But after a search of Kilclief Bay, crew were requested by HM Coastguard to move further out of Strangford Lough and continue the search.
The lifeboat crew moved towards Strangford Bar and Killard Point but then after assessing sea conditions (and were about to request support from flanking RNLI stations, Newcastle and Donaghadee, with their all-weather lifeboats and a Coastguard helicopter) the Coastguard
reported that one of the individuals was now reported to be in the water and was at risk of being lost.
Dave Fisher was on his first rescue since passing out as a helm, said: 'It is a great honour for each of us to receive this commendation from the Chief Executive and I'm thankful to the rest of the crew on the lifeboat that day for their courage and commitment.'
Russell McGovern added: 'Conditions had been building for a couple of days and when we headed out over Strangford Bar we were dealing with a storm hitting against a full spring ebb tide.
"A challenging time to be out there. In seas like that you can only see as far as the next wave, George did well to catch a glimpse of the kayak.'
Thankfully both casualties were found, brought ashore at Strangford pontoon and transferred to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for medical assessment.
