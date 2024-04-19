Portaferry RNLI volunteer crew come to aid of fishing vessel with one crew onboard
and live on Freeview channel 276
The lifeboat, with helm Russel McGovern and volunteer crew members Scott Blackwood, Ros Watret and George Toma onboard, launched at 6.15pm and immediately made its way to the scene. Weather conditions at the time were cloudy but fair, choppy, with a force 4 light breeze from the north.
Once on scene, the volunteer crew observed the single member of crew to be safe and well. An assessment of the situation showed the vessel to be unable to continue under its own power and the decision was taken to establish a tow. Once back to the safety of Cook Street Quay, the lifeboat departed the scene at 7.25pm and was back in the station at 7.30pm.
Russell McGovern, Portaferry RNLI volunteer lifeboat helm said: "We would commend the crew onboard the fishing vessel for having a means of calling for help and for raising the alarm when the engine failed.
‘We would remind all boat owners to check their vessel's engine to ensure they are ready for summer. Always check the weather and tides before venturing out. Always wear a lifejacket or suitable personal flotation device for your activity and always carry a means of calling for help. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.'
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.