Portaferry RNLI volunteer crew come to aid of fishing vessel with one crew onboard

The lifeboat, with helm Russel McGovern and volunteer crew members Scott Blackwood, Ros Watret and George Toma onboard, launched at 6.15pm and immediately made its way to the scene. Weather conditions at the time were cloudy but fair, choppy, with a force 4 light breeze from the north.

Once on scene, the volunteer crew observed the single member of crew to be safe and well. An assessment of the situation showed the vessel to be unable to continue under its own power and the decision was taken to establish a tow. Once back to the safety of Cook Street Quay, the lifeboat departed the scene at 7.25pm and was back in the station at 7.30pm.

Russell McGovern, Portaferry RNLI volunteer lifeboat helm said: "We would commend the crew onboard the fishing vessel for having a means of calling for help and for raising the alarm when the engine failed.

Portaferry Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Blue Peter V. Lifeboat heading away from the camera.