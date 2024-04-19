Portaferry RNLI volunteer crew come to aid of fishing vessel with one crew onboard

Belfast Coastguard requested the launch of Portaferry RNLI inshore lifeboat at 6.11pm on April 18 to assist a 6 meter fishing vessel which had suffered engine failure close to the Bar Buoy at the entrance into Strangford Lough
By Michael Cousins
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:32 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 13:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The lifeboat, with helm Russel McGovern and volunteer crew members Scott Blackwood, Ros Watret and George Toma onboard, launched at 6.15pm and immediately made its way to the scene. Weather conditions at the time were cloudy but fair, choppy, with a force 4 light breeze from the north.

Once on scene, the volunteer crew observed the single member of crew to be safe and well. An assessment of the situation showed the vessel to be unable to continue under its own power and the decision was taken to establish a tow. Once back to the safety of Cook Street Quay, the lifeboat departed the scene at 7.25pm and was back in the station at 7.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Russell McGovern, Portaferry RNLI volunteer lifeboat helm said: "We would commend the crew onboard the fishing vessel for having a means of calling for help and for raising the alarm when the engine failed.

Portaferry Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Blue Peter V. Lifeboat heading away from the camera.Portaferry Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Blue Peter V. Lifeboat heading away from the camera.
Portaferry Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Blue Peter V. Lifeboat heading away from the camera.

‘We would remind all boat owners to check their vessel's engine to ensure they are ready for summer. Always check the weather and tides before venturing out. Always wear a lifejacket or suitable personal flotation device for your activity and always carry a means of calling for help. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.'

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.