PSNI launch fresh appeal asking motorists who saw brutal Jim Donegan murder to come forward

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of 43-year-old Jim Donegan in front of schoolchildren and parents in West Belfast earlier this month are appealing to motorists who were in the area on the day of the killing to come forward.

A PSNI statement says they would like to speak to anyone who was driving along the Glen Road around the time the lone gunman shot Jim in broad daylight on Tuesday (December 4th), as he sat in his red Porsche Panamera, registration JDZ34, waiting to pick up his 13- year-old son.

Jim Donegan's wife and son at his funeral

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: "I would like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of the Glen Road and Clonelly Avenue around 3.10pm and just afterwards as I need to eliminate your car from my enquiries. I also need to see any dash-cam footage which could be of use to my investigation.

“Please come forward to police by calling 101 without delay as your dash-cam footage could hold vital clues.”



Mourners at Jim Donegan funeral hear ‘we wish for no retaliation, only justice for Jim’



IN PICTURES: Funeral of murder victim Jim Donegan