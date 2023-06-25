PSNI warn of 'high volume of calls' after fiasco with the 999 emergency switchboard

There were reports across the UK of difficulties with the 999 system, with some regions saying people dialling number were unable to connect to the emergency switchboard; elsewhere, people could connect but only after a 30 second delay.

The situation was so dire at one stage that Richard Lyne, strategic commander at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We urge people to seriously consider the alternative services available and if it’s possible to make your own way to a treatment centre.

“For example, if a relative or friend can take you by car.”

​At 9.30am on Sunday, the PSNI said: “Our 999 emergency reporting system is currently experiencing some difficulties.

“Please report any incidents to 101 if you experience any difficulties getting through.”

Belfast Coast Guard also said: “Due to an ongoing technical fault with the National BT 999 Service, some people may be unable to call 999.

“In the event that you are unable to contact 999 in an emergency, you are advised to call 101 for the police, or 111 if it is a medical emergency.”

Then as of 4pm the PSNI said: “Earlier issues with 999 calls have now been resolved.

"Please be advised that Police are continuing to deal with a high volume of calls, so if your call is not urgent, please report it by dialling 101.”

999 was first introduced in the UK in 1937, and by 1948 it covered all large towns.

Nowadays, the 999 switchboard system is run by BT, which employs upwards of 700 people.

The company boasts that “our team of extraordinary people are the calm and confident voice behind every 999 call… from our technology to our training, we’ve built the most reliable and resilient high volume, inbound call handling service in the UK".

A corporate PR statement says: “On average, we answer a 999 call in 0.50 seconds. Our forecasting and planning tools mean we stay ahead and can respond quickly to changing events, too.”