​​Relatives of Belfast woman abducted, tortured and murdered by IRA lose High Court battle over public inquiry

​​Relatives of a Belfast woman abducted and murdered by an IRA interrogation gang have lost a High Court battle aimed at securing a public inquiry into the full extent it was penetrated by state agents.

Lawyers for the family of Caroline Moreland claimed the UK Government unlawfully failed to order a statutory probe after a major report established infiltration of the Internal Security Unit (ISU) went well beyond the top Army spy codenamed Stakeknife.

But a judge dismissed the challenge today because the Operation Kenova investigation team has not yet completed their work.

Mr Justice Humphreys ruled: “The stated position of the Secretary of State that this is not the time to consider establishing an independent statutory inquiry is unassailable.”

In July 1994 members of the ISU - the IRA’s so-called ‘nutting squad’ - abducted and killed Ms Moreland on suspicion of being a British informer.

The 34-year-old Catholic mother of three was interrogated and tortured for two weeks before her body was dumped near Rosslea, Co Fermanagh.

Her murder formed part of the £40m Operation Kenova investigation centred on the criminal activities of Stakeknife, widely believed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci. Scappaticci, an IRA executioner and undercover agent, died in 2023.

In an interim report published 12 months ago, the Operation Kenova investigation team then led by current PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher found that Stakeknife probably cost more lives than he saved while operating at the heart of the republican movement.

Mr Boutcher also made clear that more work remained to be done, and pledged to call out any identified culpable acts and omissions by the security forces in final case-specific reports.

At the time the Government acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but declined to comment on the substance until the conclusion of all related litigation.

It has since been confirmed that the agent Stakeknife was not personally involved in Ms Moreland’s murder.

But her family applied for a judicial review, alleging the Secretary of State has declined to hold a public inquiry into the wider activities of the ISU.

Counsel representing her son Marc Moreland claimed the refusal to set up a statutory tribunal at this stage breached Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

He contended that the interim Operation Kenova report highlighted a failure to regulate agents and raised questions about the potential failure to take action to “dismantle” the ISU.

Lawyers representing the Secretary of State responded that the challenge was unsustainable as no decision has been taken at this stage.

Backing those submissions, Mr Justice Humphreys indicated the family may ultimately obtain all the information they have sought for years when the case-specific report is received.

He described it as “nonsensical” to pursue a challenge to the investigative process.

“This illustrates the fundamental flaw at the heart of this application. Operation Kenova has not completed its work,” he pointed out.

“If, ultimately, Operation Kenova completes its work and the Article 2 obligation is satisfied, any call for a public inquiry would be unnecessary, inappropriate and futile.”

Rejecting all grounds of challenge, the judge further stated: “There has been no decision on whether or not to hold a public inquiry.

“It would be wholly inappropriate to do so before the work of Operation Kenova is complete.”

The Moreland family’s solicitor, Kevin Winters, described the outcome as providing “a route map for future legal agitation”.

Speaking outside court, Mr Winters said: “There was a clear disagreement between ourselves and the Secretary of State on whether or not a decision had in fact been taken on a public inquiry in relation to the ISU and the killing of Caroline Moreland.