Rowers rescued off NI coast

The rowers were rescued after encountering bad weather in the Celtic and Irish seas.

The three vessels from the GB Row Challenge hoped to collect environmental data.

However, each of the vessels ran into trouble separately and had to be rescued by the coastguard.

RNLI

The first vessel was rescued after it lost communication with its shore contact on Friday.

Its last known location was 42.5 nautical miles west of St Ann’s Head, Pembrokeshire. It was found by a ferry and they were towed to Milford Haven.

The second vessel called for assistance on Saturday after running into difficulty with gale force eight winds and rough seas about 18 nautical miles north-east of Larne, Co Antrim. They were able to board an RNLI lifeboat and were brought back to shore.

The third vessel capsized 23 nautical miles north-east of Ardglass, Co Down, yesterday morning. Although they were able to right themselves, they were unable to row. They were rescued and towed to Ardglass. Only one of the 16 rowers needed to be checked over by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Alex Smith, commander at HM Coastguard, said that even though the rowers were well prepared “they still got caught out”.

“The rowers were well prepared, they had all the appropriate safety equipment, a VHF radio and satellite phone, but they still got caught out,” he said.

“Most importantly they had a shore contact, who was able to raise the alarm after communication s were lost with the first vessel.”

He advised the public to always be prepared.