Sam Laffins will ride a Honda Fireblade in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year

Dromara’s Sam Laffins will make the move into the National Superstock 1000 Championship this season in a new venture with the It’s Worth a Punt Racing team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laffins will ride a Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR-R SP in the class.

Last year, Laffins rode in the British Supersport Championship and endured a tough season, culminating in a high-speed crash at Thruxton in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland rider has formed the new team with It’s Worth a Punt owners Kristian Graham and Gareth Martin.

Former racer Nico Mawhinney will be the team manager.

Laffins said: “I’m excited for this new challenge in Superstock 1000. With Nico and Geoff onboard, I’m confident we can achieve strong results.”

Mawhinney, a former Ulster Superbike champion, said there was no pressure on Laffins, who will need time to adapt to riding 1000cc machinery.

“With my experience helping riders and being a former rider myself, I believe I can help elevate Sam’s performance and race craft,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest challenge this year will be adapting to the bigger machinery. I believe we can do it together, with no pressure applied.”

Graham added: “I have known Sam and his family for over 10 years now and I have always been a great believer in Sam's potential.