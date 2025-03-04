Sam Laffins switches to National Superstock 1000 Championship for 2025

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:43 BST
Sam Laffins will ride a Honda Fireblade in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this yearSam Laffins will ride a Honda Fireblade in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year
Sam Laffins will ride a Honda Fireblade in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year
Dromara’s Sam Laffins will make the move into the National Superstock 1000 Championship this season in a new venture with the It’s Worth a Punt Racing team.

Laffins will ride a Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR-R SP in the class.

Last year, Laffins rode in the British Supersport Championship and endured a tough season, culminating in a high-speed crash at Thruxton in August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland rider has formed the new team with It’s Worth a Punt owners Kristian Graham and Gareth Martin.

Former racer Nico Mawhinney will be the team manager.

Laffins said: “I’m excited for this new challenge in Superstock 1000. With Nico and Geoff onboard, I’m confident we can achieve strong results.”

Mawhinney, a former Ulster Superbike champion, said there was no pressure on Laffins, who will need time to adapt to riding 1000cc machinery.

“With my experience helping riders and being a former rider myself, I believe I can help elevate Sam’s performance and race craft,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The biggest challenge this year will be adapting to the bigger machinery. I believe we can do it together, with no pressure applied.”

Graham added: “I have known Sam and his family for over 10 years now and I have always been a great believer in Sam's potential.

“I know we are about to see the best version of this young man on track in 2025 and that excites me.”

Related topics:Honda
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice