Sam Laffins switches to National Superstock 1000 Championship for 2025
Laffins will ride a Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR-R SP in the class.
Last year, Laffins rode in the British Supersport Championship and endured a tough season, culminating in a high-speed crash at Thruxton in August.
The Northern Ireland rider has formed the new team with It’s Worth a Punt owners Kristian Graham and Gareth Martin.
Former racer Nico Mawhinney will be the team manager.
Laffins said: “I’m excited for this new challenge in Superstock 1000. With Nico and Geoff onboard, I’m confident we can achieve strong results.”
Mawhinney, a former Ulster Superbike champion, said there was no pressure on Laffins, who will need time to adapt to riding 1000cc machinery.
“With my experience helping riders and being a former rider myself, I believe I can help elevate Sam’s performance and race craft,” he said.
“The biggest challenge this year will be adapting to the bigger machinery. I believe we can do it together, with no pressure applied.”
Graham added: “I have known Sam and his family for over 10 years now and I have always been a great believer in Sam's potential.
“I know we are about to see the best version of this young man on track in 2025 and that excites me.”