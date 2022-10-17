Serious road traffic collision closes route this morning
Motorists are advised this morning of a serious road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road, Middletown near Armagh.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A statement from the PSNI advises that diversions are in place at the junction with the Madden Road and the Farnlay Road.
Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey.
An earlier Tweet from @TrafficwatchNI says: “the A3 Monaghan Road has been closed between the Madden Road and #Middletown due to an ongoing incident. Please seek an alternative route”.