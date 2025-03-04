At the launch of the Sport NI 'Be Seen, Be Heard, Belong' campaign are, from left, Richard Archibald (Sport NI interim CEO), Tanya Oxtoby (Northern Ireland senior women's football manager), Aisling Reilly MLA (Junior Minister to First Minister), Pam Cameron MLA (Junior Minister to Deputy First Minister), Ciara Mageean (1500m European athletics champion), Lady Mary Peters (1972 Olympic champion) and Rebecca Hope (Sport NI interim director of sport). (Photo by Sport NI)

​A Sport NI campaign called ‘Be Seen, Be Heard, Belong’ is “calling on the sports sector to make their clubs more inclusive and welcoming to women and girls".

“Sport has the power to change lives; it is of immense benefit to our physical and mental health, it brings people and communities together and teaches us vital life skills,” said Rebecca Hope, interim director of sport at Sport NI, at the launch event in the MAC Belfast. “Sport is often a male-dominated environment, but we want women and girls to be seen, be heard and belong in sport.

"We want women to feel safe, we want to see their achievements celebrated and we want to see more female players, coaches, officials and board members driving change within their sport.

“Through this campaign we are calling on the sports sector to make their clubs more inclusive and welcoming to women and girls and we will be providing support to help make this vision a reality.

"We will be celebrating some of the amazing women making a real impact on sport, whether that is at elite level or within their local communities, on the pitch, on the sideline and in the boardroom.

“We hope that through this campaign more women and girls will feel empowered to stand up, speak out and find their place in sport.”

Panel discussions featured 1500m European champion athlete Ciara Mageean and Northern Ireland senior women’s football manager Tanya Oxtoby discussing sporting journeys, plus leadership coach Sinead Sharkey Steenson offering a view on what might be holding women back and how we can overcome these challenges.

Mageean reflected on her experience of both athletics and camogie, the support she has received and the impact sport has had on her life.

Oxtoby spoke about her career to date and stressed the importance of female coaches and giving them opportunities to develop and thrive in leadership roles.

A second panel put the focus on the importance of male allyship and what men and boys can do to make sport a more welcoming environment for women and girls.

Ambassadors include Lady Mary Peters, Katherine Grainger and Marc Mullholland.