Whilst this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing has come to an end, we still have the Christmas Special to look forward to.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will see six celebrities show off their festive moves in the ballroom.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will crown the winner, whilst Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be hosting this Christmas bash.

So, who are the six celebs taking part, what are their songs and dances and most importantly when can you watch it?

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special?

For the first time, the six celebrities in the Christmas Special will never have taken part in Strictly before.

This will be their first tome taking on the ballroom, so who is going to be keeping us entertained?

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will be showing on BBC One on Christmas Day.

Here is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special line-up:

Pop sensation Anne-Marie is paired with professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

Repair Shop Presenter Jay Blades is paired with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk.

First Dates TV personality Fred Sirieix is paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

Actor, Comedian and TV Presenter Mel Giedroyc is paired with professional dancer Neil Jones.

BBC Newsreader Moira Stewart is paired with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.

Former One Show Presenter Adrian Chiles is paired with professional dancer Jowita Przystal.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special?

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special airs on BBC One on Christmas Day at 5:15pm.

The show will last 75-minutes and will feature dances from the celebrities, a group dance and festive music from Jamie Cullum, Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith.

What are the songs and dances for the Strictly Come Dancing special?

Each couple will prepare a dance routine for the special, but what are the dances and songs?

Anne-Marie and professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima will be performing the cha cha to Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani.

Jay Blades and professional dancer Luba Mushtuk will be dancing the jive to Hooky Street and Only Fools and Horses theme tune by John Sullivan / Ronnie Hazlehurst.

Fred Sirieix and with professional dancer Dianne Buswell is performing the quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

Mel Giedroyc and professional dancer Neil Jones will be dancing the Couples Choice to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice.

Moira Stewart and professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec will be doing the salsa to Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by Justin Bieber.

Adrian Chiles and professional dancer Jowita Przystal. will be dancing American Smooth to White Christmas by Otis Redding.