The biggest signing made by each Irish League Premiership club in 2024

​Just like every year, transfers were amongst the most intriguing Irish League stories throughout 2024 with some shock and significant moves taking place.

​It’s time to have a look back at the biggest move made by each top-flight team, either in terms of impact or shock value, which dominated the headlines over the past 12 months.

Ben Kennedy (Ballymena United)

A move that nobody could have predicted, Ballymena secured the services of Kennedy from Crusaders in July.

Undoubtedly one of the Irish League's best players, Kennedy had been linked with a move to Larne earlier in the year but ultimately opted for Ballymena.

The 27-year-old, who has experience of playing across the water at Stevenage, has started life with the Sky Blues superbly, scoring 12 times in 19 Premiership appearances this term.

Paul Heatley (Carrick Rangers)

Irish League legend Heatley had announced his intention to retire in the summer after playing nearly 500 times for Crusaders, scoring 214 goals and winning three Premiership titles in the process, but reversed that decision to rejoin Carrick in August.

Aged 37, Heatley has scored five league goals for the 'Gers and has also reunited with former Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

Micheal Glynn (Cliftonville)

Cliftonville saved perhaps their biggest move of the year for Deadline Day when Glynn made the switch to Solitude from Larne.

Still only 22, Glynn won two Premiership titles with the Inver Reds and also spent time on the books of Derry City.

He has made 17 league appearances for Jim Magilton's side so far this season.

Jamie McGonigle (Coleraine)

One of January's biggest signings happened just two days into 2024 when it was confirmed that McGonigle would be rejoining Coleraine from Derry City.

He scored 65 goals in 179 appearances during his first spell at the Showgrounds and then helped Derry City win the FAI Cup in 2022, scoring in the final against Shelbourne.

Since returning, McGonigle has scored 10 league goals in 32 matches.

Kieran Offord (Crusaders)

Having played in the Scottish Premiership for St Mirren against the likes of Celtic and Rangers, Scotland youth international Offord arrived with certain expectation but has already exceeded them all.

The 20-year-old is a real talent, scoring 10 league goals in 20 appearances so far, including a Boxing Day brace in victory over Cliftonville.

John McGovern (Dungannon Swifts)

Former Northern Ireland youth international McGovern had spent the entirety of his senior career up to the summer with Newry City, making over 100 appearances at the Showgrounds, before joining Dungannon Swifts.

He made an immediate impact, scoring in five of his first nine Premiership matches, and is now back on the goal trail after netting in a Boxing Day win over Loughgall.

McDaid has a reputation for being a prolific goalscorer and his arrival at Glenavon from Coleraine during the summer was a notable one.

Having previously starred for Cliftonville and Larne, the former Derry City striker has scored five Premiership goals for the Lurgan Blues so far.

Daniel Gyollai (Glentoran)

Hungarian goalkeeper Gyollai had previously spent time at the likes of Stoke City and Wigan Athletic before joining Glentoran during the summer and he's now arguably established himself as the best in his position in the Irish League.

Gyollai has kept eight Premiership clean sheets so far this season while the likes of Danny Amos and Frankie Hvid have also made an impact at The Oval.

Chris Gallagher (Larne)

One of the best midfielders in the Irish League, Larne made a significant move in January by signing Gallagher from Cliftonville.

The arrival of the former Shrewsbury Town ace helped the Inver Reds secure another Premiership title and book their spot in the UEFA Conference League.

It was also Gallagher that scored their maiden goal in the League Phase, striking in a 4-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

Ethan McGee (Linfield)

The early stages of 2024 were incredibly busy as McGee made the move to Linfield from Dungannon Swifts on January 5.

McGee is undoubtedly one of the Irish League's best young talents and has impressed in the early stages of his Blues career.

The 22-year-old has virtually been an ever-present for David Healy, playing in all 22 Premiership matches so far this season as they opened up a significant advantage at the summit.

Nathan Gartside (Loughgall)

The signing of goalkeeper Gartside marked an impressive coup for Loughgall.

He had just came off playing a big part in the Reds' Irish Cup final triumph over Linfield, called upon as an early substitution after injury to David Odumosu, and also made over 40 league appearances for Derry City.

No goalkeeper has made more saves so far this season than Gartside (94), who saved two penalties in a stalemate against Carrick Rangers earlier this month.

Shay McCartan (Portadown)

Three years on from his reported record-breaking move to Glentoran, McCartan left the Glens to join Portadown in what was a major coup for Niall Currie's side.

The 30-year-old has previously earned two senior international caps for Northern Ireland and made over 200 appearances in England for Burnley, Accrington Stanley, Bradford City and Lincoln City.