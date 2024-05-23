A1 Newry Bypass reopened this morning following a two vehicle collision in the early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A1 Newry Bypass Southbound has reopened this morning following an earlier road traffic collision in the early hours of Thursday 23rd May.

Earlier the PSNI said that the A1 Newry Bypass Southbound had been closed between the junction of the Camlough Road and the exit to the Dublin Road, following a two vehicle road traffic collision.