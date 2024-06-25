Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Irish journalist has told of the toll taken on his family by the industrial action at Aer Lingus – just one such tale of woe among tens of thousands.

As reported by the News Letter, whilst Belfast flights are (as yet) unaffected by any industrial action, roughly 200 in and out of Dublin have been cancelled, affecting an estimated 35,000 passengers.

This includes those to and from Great Britain, Europe, and the USA… at the height of the holiday season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pilot’s union behind the industrial action, the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) has yet to respond to the News Letter’s questions about it, including the potential for the disruption to spread to Northern Ireland.

An Airbus A330 passenger aircraft of Aer Lingus arrives from Dublin at JFK International Airport in New York as the Manhattan skyline looms in the background on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Roughly one million journeys to and from NI go through Dublin airport annually, and a full list of cancelled flights is available here, plus information about why it is happening

Some stories about the headaches all of this has caused have already circulated widely: among them, the news that 51 members of the Co Down Rangers Supporters Club have had their trip to a Somme commemoration cancelled.

Here, Farming Life journalist Darryl Armitage lays out the chaos it has caused him, the money he has lost (which includes his as-yet unrefunded flights), and his frustration at Aer Lingus’ handling of the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘ZIP’ FROM AER LINGUS

He had been scheduled to bring his mother Marie across to visit our cousins just outside Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

"We were bringing her to her Irish/American great-grandparents' graves in Coatsville, Pennsylvania,” he said.

"The family emigrated there in the 1880s and we were kind of completing the circle of bringing her to their grave after 140-odd years

“We were a group of four: mum, my big sis [Charmaine], my wife [Liz] and I.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were booked on the flight to JFK for this Saturday (June 29), then staying in NYC, and then heading into Pennsylvania for two weeks.

"There were several family reunions planned up in Altoona, PA (up towards Pittsburgh, which is where the family finally settled having migrated up there using the old railroads).

"I’ve had to cancel three Amtrak journeys for us all (losing money!) My wife had to cancel the airport car park and transfers (not sure if the money is back in the accounts), excursions in both NYC (money lost – over 400 quid) and Philly (thankfully refunded).

"Still zip all from Aer Lingus: no email, no communication.

"Haven't even had the grace to tell us that the flipping flights are cancelled – we’ve got the info via media."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For its part, Aer Lingus has said affected customers “will be communicated to directly via email/SMS, or through their travel agent, advising of their options”.

‘BANGING HEAD ON BRICK WALLS’

Mr Armitage continued: “We had been considering going out if we could get another flight, but by Friday afternoon Aer Lingus had pushed all their US flights – for example, DC, Baltimore, Philly, Boston up – to such an extent it was going to cost us £2,000, one way.

“We decided not to take the risk as we didn't want to get to the States and have our return flights cancelled (which is more than likely).

"We have completely lost all faith in this shower.

“Regarding our flights... no refund as yet.

“It goes without saying we’re all devastated at not being able to get across to the States for the trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been banging my head against many brick walls trying to get a break booked, as the next two weeks are the only two weeks we can take since we have a dog and he has to go into kennels.

"I think what's the hardest is the fact that they have completely ruined a family reunion which has kinda been in the making for 140-plus years.