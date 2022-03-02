Appeal: Collision between lorry, car and van leaves three people in hospital

The collision happened shortly before 11am when it was reported that a collision had taken place involving a car, a lorry and a van.

Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.

Three people were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

