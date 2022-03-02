Appeal: Collision between lorry, car and van leaves three people in hospital
Three people have been taken to hospital after a three vehicle collision yesterday morning in the Tobermore Road area of Draperstown (Tuesday 1 March).
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 8:51 am
The collision happened shortly before 11am when it was reported that a collision had taken place involving a car, a lorry and a van.
Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.
Three people were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 551 of 01/03/22.