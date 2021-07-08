Appeal for witnesses to Tyrone crash involving lorry and two cars

The collision happened around 9pm at Carland and caused the road to be closed for several hours.

No one involved required hospital treatment, according to police.

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured dash-cam footage, is asked to contact officers at Dungannon on 101 quoting reference number 2000 07/07/21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road was closed by police for several hours.

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.