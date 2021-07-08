Appeal for witnesses to Tyrone crash involving lorry and two cars
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the Cookstown Road, Dungannon, last night involving a lorry and two cars.
The collision happened around 9pm at Carland and caused the road to be closed for several hours.
No one involved required hospital treatment, according to police.
Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured dash-cam footage, is asked to contact officers at Dungannon on 101 quoting reference number 2000 07/07/21.
