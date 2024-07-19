Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast Interational Airport (Aldergrove) is among the operations affected by an ongoing IT crisis across the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details remain sketchy about the nature and extent of the IT problems, but they have affected everything from the organisers of the Paris Olympics to German hospitals to flights in Delhi.

The airport told the News Letter this morning: “A global IT system outage is impacting the airport alongside many other businesses, but flights remain operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our IT teams are working hard to resolve the issue but there are longer wait times than usual at the airport and we thank passengers for their patience while the issue is resolved.”

Belfast International Arport

Its latest update at 11.30 this morning said: “The airport is part of a global aviation network that is still experiencing disruption so delays and cancellations can be expected as the day goes on.

"Passengers should continue to check with their airline for the latest updates and before travelling to the airport.”

Belfast City Airport has said: “Whilst flight operations from Belfast City Airport have not been directly affected by today’s global IT outages, there will be disruption across networks and passengers are therefore advised to check the status of their flights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Ryanair has said: “Potential disruptions across the network (Friday, July 19) due to a global third party system outage.

“Affected passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling across the network on Friy should check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight.

“We advise passengers to arrive at the airport 3 hours in advance of their flight to avoid any disruptions.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers by this third party IT issue, which is outside of Ryanair’s control and affects all airlines operating across the network.”