Belfast Marathon 2025: Which roads will close as thousands take to city streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast’s annual marathon takes place this Sunday (4th), bringing thousands to city streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off at Stormont at 9am, the 26.2-mile route will take participants thought the east, south, west and north of Belfast before finishing in Ormeau Park. The massive annual event also means widespread road closures, however, as well as changes to public transport timetables.

Roads will start to close from 6am, and will move across the city as runners follow the marathon route.

East Belfast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners at the start of the 2024 Belfast City Marathon in Stormont Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Beginning in east Belfast, the area around Stormont and Upper Newtownards Road will be closed to through traffic from approximately 6am to 11am, as the runners head towards Beersbridge, Castlereagh and Montgomery Road areas.

A full road closure will then be in place on the Ravenhill Road from Albertbridge Road to Ormeau Embankment from 7am until noon.

Some disruption can be expected in the city centre approximately between 8.30am – 1pm with full road closures in place on Chichester Street, Wellington Place, May Street, Donegall Square and Howard Street areas.

Some further disruption can be expected on the Boucher Road (Tates Avenue to Stockmans Lane) with a full road closure between 8am – 2pm approximately, as runners make their way onto Lislea Drive and Lisburn Road, marking their marathon halfway point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners and supporters in the city centre during the 2024 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Another point where disruption can be expected is in the Andersonstown Road and Falls Road areas with lane closures and full road closures in place from approximately 9.30am – 2.30pm.

Full road closures will be in place at approximately 9.30am – 3pm from North Howard Street, Cupar Way, Lanark Way, Shankill Road, Tennent Street and Oldpark Road.

Full road closures will also be in place from approximately 9:30am – 3.30pm in Antrim Road areas with a Team Relay changeover point taking place on Duncairn Gardens.