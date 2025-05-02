Belfast Marathon: Traffic delays expected as the Belfast marathon takes place on Sunday - May 4
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The race will start at Stormont at 9am and finish in Ormeau Park on Sunday May 4
The event raises for thousands of pound for local charities through the efforts of runners and support from the crowds.
The event will leave the Stormont Estate at 9am onto a course which will cross all areas of the city before finishing in Ormeau Park.
A significant number of spectators are expected to line the route.
In line with legislation, the marathon organisers have applied for a road closure order and road users should expect some disruption throughout the duration of the race.
Road users have been asked to adhere to road closure notices and make use of the diversionary routes.
Roads will start to close wholly or partially from around 6am and will fully reopen by 4.30pm.
Motorists are asked to check their routes before travelling and allow plenty of time for journeys across the city throughout the day.
For details on projected times for participants passing through the marathon route, go to: https://belfastcitymarathon.com/events/marathon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.