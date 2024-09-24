Beware farm animals on dual carriageway in rural Co Antrim – police ask drivers to avoid the area
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The police have issued an alert about livestock on a dual carriageway in Co Antrim.
The animals are on the Belfast-bound lanes of the A8 near the Kilwaughter roundabout, to the south-west of Larne.
Motorists “are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes”.
There are no further details at this time.