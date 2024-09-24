Beware farm animals on dual carriageway in rural Co Antrim – police ask drivers to avoid the area

By Adam Kula
Published 24th Sep 2024, 22:29 BST
The police have issued an alert about livestock on a dual carriageway in Co Antrim.

The animals are on the Belfast-bound lanes of the A8 near the Kilwaughter roundabout, to the south-west of Larne.

Motorists “are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes”.

There are no further details at this time.