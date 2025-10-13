Bus substitution operating for Enterprise services between Drogheda and Dublin Connolly later this month

Bus substitutions will operate for Enterprise services between Drogheda and Dublin Connolly from Saturday 25th to Monday 27th October inclusive.

A statement from Translink says that ‘Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys over the course of the weekend’.

And further information is available on the Translink Journey Planner or website: www.translink.co.uk.

The Dublin Enterprise train is billed as a ‘seamless, stress-free travel between Dublin and Belfast with the newly enhanced Enterprise service’.

Enterprise train

‘With hourly departures, your journey is now even more convenient and comfortable,’ it adds.

‘Now with 15 daily services Monday to Saturday and 8 services on Sunday, the Enterprise service provides hourly departures, making day trips and extended stays easier than ever.

‘Travel on your terms, with a schedule designed to fit your lifestyle.

‘Enjoy fantastic web fares with adult prices starting from €13.99 each way, and young adult prices starting from €8.75.

‘Bring the kids along from just €8 each way.

‘Stretch out with spacious seating, plug in with complimentary Wi-Fi, and enjoy a hassle-free journey.