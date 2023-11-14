Funeral details have now been released for tragic mother-of-three Ciera Grimley who died after an horrific road accident.

A post on Funeral Times says Ciera Grimley (nee Geraghty) from Madden in Co Armagh died on November 11 ‘as a result of a tragic road traffic accident’.

She is described as the ‘dearly beloved wife of the late Patrick (predeceased 7 days ago in the same tragedy) and devoted mummy to Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla’.

She is also described as the ‘loving daughter of Eugene and Bridie and cherished sister to Donna (Young), Sarah-Jean (McCombe),Julie (Grant) and Paul’.

The death notice adds that ‘funeral Mass will be held at 11am in St Joseph's Church Madden with ‘burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery’.

It adds her death is ‘deeply regretted by her heartbroken son, daughters, parents, sisters, brother, parents in law, brothers and sister in law, nieces nephews and the entire family circle and many friends, and the wider Madden and Armagh community’.

A post on Keady town it’s people and places says: ‘Profound tragedy as wife of first Markethill crash victim becomes third person to pass away.

‘The wife of the first Markethill crash victim – Patrick Grimley – has tragically become the third person to pass away since the accident last Saturday morning.

‘Ciera Grimley sadly lost her battle on the day her good friend Ciara McElvanna was laid to rest – and a week after she was involved in that horrible collision on the way home from celebrating her husband’s 40th birthday at Dundalk Races.

‘The mother-of-three fought bravely but succumb to her injuries earlier on Saturday. Her husband Patrick, who died at the scene, was buried on Wednesday.

Ciera Grimley and husband Patrick

‘A funeral notice described her as the dearly beloved wife of the late Patrick (predeceased 7 days ago in the same tragedy) and devoted mummy to Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla. Loving daughter of Eugene and Bridie and cherished sister to Donna (Young), Sarah-Jane (McCombe), Julie (Grant) and Paul. Loving daughter in law of Brian and Frances.’

In another tribute online, Richhill Dance Studio posted: ‘Our beautiful dance Mum Ciera. Our hearts are broken with the tragic and devastating news of the death of Ciera Grimley.

‘A mum at our school for 9 years.

‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends and especially to Her 3 beautiful children Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla.

‘Together again with her loving husband Patrick and best friend Ciara McElvanna after this tragic accident, May they all RIP.

‘We are truly broken as a dance family and we pray for Ciera’s loved ones to find the strength in these darkest days. RIP beautiful soul we will miss you forever but love you’.

Mrs Grimley and her husband, Madden Raparees GAA club secretary Patrick Grimley, were on their way home from celebrating his 40th birthday at Dundalk races when the accident happened near Marketill in Co Armagh.