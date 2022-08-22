News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out

City roads closed as emergency services deal with security alert

PSNI have issued advice following a security alert in east Belfast

By Michael Cousins
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 1:11 pm

The security alert in Dee Street, Belfast follows the discovery of a suspicious object.

The road has been closed at its junction with Severn Street and Newtownards Road.

Additional road closures have been implemented at the junctions of Dee Street and Tern Street and Dee Street and Island Street due to the ongoing security alert.

Most Popular

Dee Street Belfast
PSNIBelfast