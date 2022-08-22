City roads closed as emergency services deal with security alert
PSNI have issued advice following a security alert in east Belfast
By Michael Cousins
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 1:11 pm
The security alert in Dee Street, Belfast follows the discovery of a suspicious object.
The road has been closed at its junction with Severn Street and Newtownards Road.
Additional road closures have been implemented at the junctions of Dee Street and Tern Street and Dee Street and Island Street due to the ongoing security alert.
Most Popular
-
1
Family and friends of Dennis Hutchings attend unveiling of memorial stone to veteran in NI
-
2
Northern Ireland couple join extremely rare club as they celebrate 70 years of married bliss
-
3
Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill is driving new support for past IRA terrorism, say unionists
-
4
Jamie Bryson makes formal statement as police begin hunt for caller who threatened his young son
-
5
British toddler killed in car tragedy while on holiday in Ireland