Cookstown road closed following two vehicle crash
Motorists are asked to avoid Coagh Road, Cookstown, following a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 12:36 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 12:56 pm
Police say the road has been closed and diversions are in place at the junction with Lismoney Road and the junction with Clare Lane.
Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.
There are no further details.
