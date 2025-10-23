Department for Infrastructure appoints new contractor to manage parking services in Northern Ireland

The Department of Infrastructure has appointed APCOA to manage its parking services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new contract will come into effect on 1 November 2025.

A statement from the Department of Infrastructure says the new contract will come into effect on 1 November 2025.

Parking meter on city street

APCOA will be responsible for:

On-street Parking enforcement across Northern Ireland

Park and Ride Car Park enforcement

Residents Parking Zones enforcement

Blue Badge misuse enforcement

Vehicle Clamping and Removal for PCN Debt recovery

Bus Lane and Urban Clearway Enforcement

Pay & Display machine maintenance and cash collection

It adds that ‘Cashless parking in Residents Parking Zones, the three charged Park and Ride sites in Belfast and in the Controlled Parking Zones which operate for on-street parking in Belfast, Newry and Lisburn will also change under the new contract from 1 November 2025, to a ‘Buy Time’ model instead of the current Start/Stop method.

‘This change will make parking simpler and easier to plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The JustPark app which delivers this service for the Department will not be changing.

‘Telephone number and location codes for cashless payment services will remain unchanged and customers will not need to update their phone app.