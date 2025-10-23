Department for Infrastructure appoints new contractor to manage parking services in Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:54 BST
The Department of Infrastructure has appointed APCOA to manage its parking services.
The new contract will come into effect on 1 November 2025.

APCOA will be responsible for:

  • On-street Parking enforcement across Northern Ireland
  • Park and Ride Car Park enforcement
  • Residents Parking Zones enforcement
  • Blue Badge misuse enforcement
  • Vehicle Clamping and Removal for PCN Debt recovery
  • Bus Lane and Urban Clearway Enforcement
  • Pay & Display machine maintenance and cash collection

It adds that ‘Cashless parking in Residents Parking Zones, the three charged Park and Ride sites in Belfast and in the Controlled Parking Zones which operate for on-street parking in Belfast, Newry and Lisburn will also change under the new contract from 1 November 2025, to a ‘Buy Time’ model instead of the current Start/Stop method.

‘This change will make parking simpler and easier to plan.

‘The JustPark app which delivers this service for the Department will not be changing.

‘Telephone number and location codes for cashless payment services will remain unchanged and customers will not need to update their phone app.

‘The cost of parking in these areas is also not changing’.

